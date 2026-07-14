Centre asks states to complete dam safety evaluations by 2026; tackle reservoir sedimentation

NEW DELHI: The central government has directed all states to complete dam safety evaluations by the end of 2026 and to take measures to address reservoir sedimentation.

Union Minister of Jal Shakti, C R Patil, emphasised the effective implementation of the Dam Safety Act, 2021, and urged state governments to finalize Comprehensive Dam Safety Evaluations (CDSE) by December 2026.

While speaking at the "All India Water Secretaries' Conference" in New Delhi, Patil highlighted the participation of around 200 state secretaries from all states and Union Territories, as well as officials from the Ministry of Jal Shakti. He stressed the importance of the State Water Reforms Framework and ongoing national water-related censuses, and emphasised the need for digital governance, scientific planning, and public participation.

The conference addressed eight priority agendas, including the status of the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) Scheme, revised draft project appraisal guidelines for irrigation, multipurpose and flood management projects, and the progress of irrigation censuses in states and Union Territories.

Additionally, the conference launched a one-month nationwide campaign to conserve rainwater, aiming to strengthen public participation in water conservation efforts, assess the State Water Reforms Framework (SWRF), and develop a framework for Model State Water Awards.

Referring to the Prime Minister's call during Mann Ki Baat on June 28, 2026, Minister Patil urged all states and Union Territories to intensify the "Catch the Rain 2026" campaign. This includes initiatives for rainwater harvesting, groundwater recharge, rejuvenation of traditional water bodies, afforestation, and encouraging public involvement.

The Minister also stressed the need to accelerate the implementation of the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management(M-CAD) Scheme, strengthen Water User Associations, enhance irrigation efficiency, and simplify project appraisal processes to facilitate the quicker execution of irrigation and flood management projects.