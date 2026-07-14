Centre urges states to launch organ donation awareness campaigns

NEW DELHI: The Central Government has directed all states and Union Territories (UTs) to launch awareness campaigns on organ and tissue donation through workshops, seminars, exhibitions, and social outreach activities.

In a letter addressed to all states and UTs, Union Health Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava noted that India has achieved significant progress in organ donation and transplantation.

"As per records, 3,475 deceased-donor transplants were performed during 2025. Further, since the launch of the campaign, 1.87 lakh organ donation pledges have been registered on the online pledge portal of the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organization (NOTTO), indicating a substantial increase in public awareness and willingness to contribute to the cause of organ donation," Srivastava stated in her letter.

She said in continuation of these efforts, officials and the public may be sensitized on organ donation through workshops, awareness talks, exhibitions, social outreach activities, and other suitable initiatives.

In a separate letter addressed to the secretaries of all central ministries, Srivastava requested that personnel across central ministries, departments, autonomous bodies, public sector undertakings, and educational and healthcare institutions be educated on the importance of organ donation.

She also urged these departments to encourage the public to sign up for organ and tissue donation pledges.

States have been requested to direct government offices to disseminate Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) materials.