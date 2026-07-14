Congress attacks Centre over inflation rise, questions PM Modi's silence on people's concerns

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the rise in retail inflation, saying soaring prices have strained household budgets over the BJP-led government's 12 years in office and questioning when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the concerns of ordinary citizens.
The attack came a day after government data showed retail inflation rose to 4.38 per cent in June, driven mainly by higher food prices. The increase pushed inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent medium-term target for the first time under the revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, which uses 2024 as the base year.
In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "'Modi sarkaar ke 12 saal ka ye hi hai asli saar: jhoonte vaadon ki bahaar aur janta par mehngaai aur berozgaari ka kroorh vaar!' (The true essence of the Modi government's 12 years: a flood of false promises and a cruel blow to the public in the form of inflation and unemployment!)"
"Over the last 12 years of the Modi government, inflation has disrupted the budgets of ordinary families. Government data itself now reveals that retail inflation hit a 17-month high of 4.38 per cent in June, while in rural India, it stands at 4.74 per cent," he said.
Alongside inflation, there are now fears of a hike in bank interest rates, which could increase the burden of home and car EMIs on the middle class, Ramesh stated.
Why do profits fill the pockets of capitalists while the burden falls on the backs of the common people, the Congress leader asked.
"When will Prime Minister Modi, the patron of capitalists, speak about the pain of the common people?" Ramesh asked further.
According to data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO), CPI-based inflation rose to 4.38 per cent in June from 3.93 per cent in May, while food inflation increased to 5.32 per cent from 4.78 per cent.
The highest inflation in June was recorded in silver, gold, diamond and platinum jewellery, ginger, tomato, and raisins and monacca. Items registering the lowest inflation included potato, peas, motor cars and jeeps, cumin, and motorcycles and scooters.
Inflation in rural areas stood at 4.74 per cent, compared with 3.92 per cent in urban India.
(With inputs from PTI)