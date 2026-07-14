Congress attacks Centre over inflation rise, questions PM Modi's silence on people's concerns

The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Centre over the rise in retail inflation, saying soaring prices have strained household budgets over the BJP-led government's 12 years in office and questioning when Prime Minister Narendra Modi would address the concerns of ordinary citizens.

The attack came a day after government data showed retail inflation rose to 4.38 per cent in June, driven mainly by higher food prices. The increase pushed inflation above the Reserve Bank of India's 4 per cent medium-term target for the first time under the revised Consumer Price Index (CPI) series, which uses 2024 as the base year.

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "'Modi sarkaar ke 12 saal ka ye hi hai asli saar: jhoonte vaadon ki bahaar aur janta par mehngaai aur berozgaari ka kroorh vaar!' (The true essence of the Modi government's 12 years: a flood of false promises and a cruel blow to the public in the form of inflation and unemployment!)"