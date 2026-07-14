Eight villages cut off after flash floods wash away bridge in Arunachal Pradesh

An 84-metre bridge over the Kumey river was washed away in flash floods triggered by incessant rain, cutting off eight villages in Arunachal Pradesh's Kra Daadi district from the rest of the state since Monday.

The ongoing spell of rain-triggered floods and landslides has so far claimed seven lives and left 29 people injured across the state.

At least 97,182 people have been affected by the flood in 425 villages in all 26 districts. The calamity has caused widespread damage to agriculture and public infrastructure.

Pipsorang Sub-Divisional Officer Yumlam Pulu and Tali East Zilla Parishad Member Rughu Tama visited the disaster-hit sites.

Pulu said that besides the bridge, more than 20 houses on the riverbanks have been destroyed. He urged the public to strictly adhere to the district administration's safety advisories and avoid venturing near the river.

Zilla Parishad Member Rughu Tama urged the state government to immediately dispatch relief and rehabilitation assistance to the affected families.

He further demanded early reconstruction of the washed-away bridge so that aid can be provided to the eight isolated villages swiftly.

(With inputs from PTI)