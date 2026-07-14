Four youths held for doorstep delivery of illegal arms in Punjab; 15 pistols seized

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Police have busted an inter-state arms smuggling gang that allegedly delivered illegal weapons to customers' doorsteps by posing as parcel delivery personnel. Police seized 15 illegal pistols sourced from Madhya Pradesh and 30 live cartridges, and arrested four youths in their early twenties.

Sources said the gang allegedly procured weapons at low prices from Madhya Pradesh and sold them at higher rates to gangsters in Punjab.

Police claimed the accused were in direct contact with jailed gangster Sonu Khatri and were planning a major crime in the state. All four accused are college dropouts who allegedly entered the illegal arms trade to make quick money.

The seized weapons were allegedly meant for members of Sonu Khatri's gang, which faces multiple cases of murder, attempted murder, dacoity, kidnapping and robbery.

The arrested have been identified as Vishal (20) of Garhdiwala, Hoshiarpur; Subhash of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh; Jinder alias Sagar (21) of Talla, Hoshiarpur; and Badal (20) of Bhargav Camp in Jalandhar.

A team led by SP Vaibhav Choudhary and Patiala CIA in-charge Pardeep Singh Bajwa arrested the accused from Basantpura near the national highway in Rajpura.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Patiala, Varun Sharma said that the accused wore uniforms of Flipkart and other delivery companies to avoid suspicion.

"They packed weapons in delivery cartons and old boxes to make them look like genuine parcels. Their questioning is vital to ascertain how many times earlier and to whom they supplied weapons. The police is grilling the accused to uncover their modus operandi and possible targets," he added.

In a separate operation, Amritsar Rural Police busted an illegal arms and explosives smuggling module by arresting three individuals, including a juvenile, and recovering a hand grenade and three sophisticated rifles, including an AK-47, from their possession.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said those arrested have been identified as Aakashbir Singh alias Kaashi of Bhaini Rajputtan in Amritsar, Joban Singh of Balagan in Amritsar, and a juvenile.

The recovered weapons include an AK-47 rifle, a modified M4-type .30-bore automatic weapon, a specially modified .30-bore semi-automatic weapon, and five magazines.

Yadav said further investigation was underway to establish the source and intended use of the recovered weapons, identify those associated with the accused, and uncover the entire network.