IIT Kanpur study says no evidence of E20 fuel damaging vehicle engines

Researchers at IIT Kanpur announced on Tuesday that their studies found no significant drop in fuel efficiency and "no evidence" that E20 harms engines in either new or older vehicles.

These findings follow a clarification from the Oil Ministry last week, which stated that E20 can reduce mileage by up to 5 per cent in certain vehicles, while the impact is heavily outweighed by benefits, including lower lifecycle carbon emissions.

Dhruv Raj Karana, a Project Scientist at the Engine Research Laboratory in IIT Kanpur’s Department of Mechanical Engineering, stated that the institute's research showed the actual decrease in fuel efficiency with E20 is less than 5%.

He told PTI that a minor decrease of this scale could be caused by external factors rather than the fuel itself, noting that similar variations can occur "even if back-to-back tests are repeated with pure petrol."

Furthermore, Karana claimed that "extensive testing" proved E20 does not cause engine damage, corrosion, or other technical complications.