India and Norway ink MoU for first river kinetic energy demonstration plant in Arunachal

GUWAHATI: India's first river kinetic energy demonstration plant will be set up in Arunachal Pradesh.

The state government on Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Norway's Tidal Sail AS to implement a 500 kW River Kinetic Energy Demonstration Project, aimed at establishing the country's first river kinetic energy demonstration plant.

The MoU was signed between the Centre for Earth Sciences & Himalayan Studies (CES&HS), Government of Arunachal Pradesh, and Tidal Sail AS under the India-Norway Green Partnership.

Supported by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and Innovation Norway, the project will demonstrate technology that generates electricity directly from river currents without requiring major civil infrastructure, offering an environmentally sustainable and cost-effective renewable energy solution.

Arunachal Pradesh Science and Technology Minister Dasanglu Pul, who attended the signing ceremony, described the agreement as a milestone in the state's clean energy transition, saying the partnership reflected a shared commitment to innovation, sustainability and international cooperation.

She said Arunachal's extensive river systems offered significant renewable energy potential and expressed confidence that the project would strengthen energy security while ensuring the environmentally responsible use of natural resources.

She thanked the MNRE, the Ministry of External Affairs, the Royal Norwegian Embassy, Innovation Norway, Tidal Sail AS and other partner institutions for supporting the initiative.

Norwegian Ambassador to India May-Elin Stener said Arunachal's river systems made it an ideal location to demonstrate river kinetic energy technology, which could complement existing renewable energy sources and enhance long-term energy security.

She said the project reflected growing cooperation between Norway and Arunachal Pradesh in areas including geothermal energy, geotechnical engineering and sustainable infrastructure, reaffirming Norway's commitment to promoting green technologies and knowledge partnerships.

CES&HS Director Tana Tage said the demonstration project would diversify Arunachal Pradesh's renewable energy portfolio and explore decentralised power generation for remote and inaccessible regions.

He said successful implementation of the technology could reduce dependence on fossil fuels, lower carbon emissions, preserve river ecosystems and position Arunachal Pradesh as a leader in next-generation renewable energy innovation.

Tage also highlighted CES&HS' growing collaboration with Norwegian institutions, including the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute, in geothermal energy and sustainable infrastructure development.

Officials said the MoU marked a new phase in India-Norway cooperation in renewable energy and was expected to facilitate the deployment of advanced river kinetic energy technologies in Himalayan river systems, contributing to sustainable development and long-term energy security in Arunachal Pradesh.