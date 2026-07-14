Kejriwal seeks meeting with PM Modi over E20 petrol, demands pure petrol option at fuel pumps

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss concerns over E20 petrol, urging the Centre to offer consumers the choice of buying either pure petrol or E20 petrol at fuel stations.
In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said he wanted to present the technical issues surrounding E20 petrol and share the feedback he had received from the public during the proposed meeting.
Kejriwal said consumers should be free to choose between pure petrol and E20 petrol at fuel stations.
"If someone wants pure petrol, they should get that option and those wanting E20 should also have that choice," he said.
He also urged the government to reduce the price of E20 petrol, arguing that the ethanol-blended fuel delivers lower mileage than regular petrol.
Kejriwal said he decided to write to the Prime Minister after interacting with people and understanding their concerns about E20 petrol.
The AAP chief said the party has launched an online petition inviting citizens to share their experiences with E20 petrol, particularly regarding mileage and other issues.
He appealed to people to sign the petition in large numbers, saying the responses would be submitted to the Prime Minister during their meeting.
Kejriwal expressed hope that PM Modi would grant him an appointment soon.
He also asked party workers and supporters to visit petrol pumps and service centres, interact with consumers, and share videos of their experiences on social media platforms.
(With inputs from PTI)