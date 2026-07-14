Kejriwal seeks meeting with PM Modi over E20 petrol, demands pure petrol option at fuel pumps

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss concerns over E20 petrol, urging the Centre to offer consumers the choice of buying either pure petrol or E20 petrol at fuel stations.

In a letter to the Prime Minister, Kejriwal said he wanted to present the technical issues surrounding E20 petrol and share the feedback he had received from the public during the proposed meeting.

Kejriwal said consumers should be free to choose between pure petrol and E20 petrol at fuel stations.

"If someone wants pure petrol, they should get that option and those wanting E20 should also have that choice," he said.