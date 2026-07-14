Litigants reject mediation push in three UP religious site disputes

NEW DELHI: Efforts to explore an out-of-court settlement in three major religious site disputes in Uttar Pradesh have failed to gain pace, with parties in the Gyanvapi, Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah and the Sambhal Shahi Jama Masjid cases insisting that the courts adjudicate them.

The Supreme Court proposed these cases be heard in a special Lok Adalat from August 21 to 23. The Samadhan Samaroh 2026, announced in April, seeks voluntary settlement of pending SC cases through mediation before specially constituted Lok Adalat sittings. It also includes an online portal and coordination centre to facilitate settlements.

“These are not disputes that can be resolved through a Lok Adalat or mediation,” a counsel for a Hindu-side petitioner said. The mosque management committee said mediation is not an appropriate mechanism for their case.

Significantly, the SC in 2019 had ordered a court-monitored mediation to resolve the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid dispute.