Missing man, woman found dead in Faridabad canal with hands tied; murder angle probed

The bodies of a 23-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman, who had been missing since Saturday after police received information that they had jumped into the Agra Canal, were recovered on Sunday evening with their hands tied using data cables and injuries on their faces, prompting police to widen the investigation.

The deceased were identified as Akash alias Akku (23) and Rashmi alias Rajni (27). Their bodies were recovered from the Agra Canal near Shahpur Kalan and sent for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are investigating whether the two died due to drowning or were killed before being thrown into the canal.

"The exact cause of death and the sequence of events will be confirmed based on the post-mortem report and forensic analysis," a senior police officer said.

The case was initially registered on Saturday by the BPTP Police under Section 109(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint by Shivam Kumar, a resident of Sector 31.

According to the complaint, Akash, who frequented a gym in Sector 31, had allegedly been harassing Shivam's wife, Rashmi. Although Akash had apologised after being confronted earlier, he had resumed harassing her over the past 10 days, the complaint alleged.

Police said Rashmi left her home in her car around 2 pm on Saturday to meet Akash. At about 4.30 pm, police received information that a man and a woman had jumped into the Agra Canal near the BPTP bridge.

When officers reached the spot, they found Rashmi's abandoned car. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of two mobile phones and a blood-stained hammer, all of which were seized.

The State Disaster Response Force and other agencies launched a search operation on Saturday evening, which ended with the recovery of both bodies on Sunday.

Following the discovery, investigators expanded the scope of the probe.

Meanwhile, Akash's brother-in-law, Ajay Nagar, alleged that the two were murdered. He claimed that Akash was called to the location as part of a conspiracy and was subsequently killed along with Rashmi.

"Police are working to determine whether the woman died from a hammer blow or by drowning in the canal. A thorough investigation is underway as both individuals were found with their hands bound by data cables," a senior police officer said.

He added that police are piecing together the sequence of events based on the post-mortem report, forensic evidence, mobile phones and other electronic evidence.

"The picture will be clear soon," the officer added.

(With inputs from PTI)