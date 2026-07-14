NC's firebrand leader, Mustafa Kamal, passes away at 83

SRINAGAR: Senior National Conference leader and brother of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Mustafa Kamal (83), passed away on Monday.

Kamal, who was the Additional General Secretary of the ruling party, breathed his last at Paras Hospital in Srinagar, where he was undergoing treatment.

According to family members, his health had been deteriorating over the past few months and turned critical four days ago despite sustained medical care.

J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced news about his uncle’s death in a post on X.

"He put up a brave fight, holding on against the odds. The doctors & staff were treating him well, but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant Uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat," Omar said.

A qualified medical doctor by profession, Kamal was the son of National Conference founder and former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.

He was the younger brother of National Conference president and three-time former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah.