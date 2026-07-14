NC's firebrand leader, Mustafa Kamal, passes away at 83

SRINAGAR: Senior National Conference leader and brother of former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, Mustafa Kamal (83), passed away on Monday.
Kamal, who was the Additional General Secretary of the ruling party, breathed his last at Paras Hospital in Srinagar, where he was undergoing treatment.
According to family members, his health had been deteriorating over the past few months and turned critical four days ago despite sustained medical care.
J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah announced news about his uncle’s death in a post on X.
"He put up a brave fight, holding on against the odds. The doctors & staff were treating him well, but Allah called him for his final journey. May Allah grant Uncle Mustafa the highest place in Jannat," Omar said.
A qualified medical doctor by profession, Kamal was the son of National Conference founder and former Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister and Chief Minister Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah.
He was the younger brother of National Conference president and three-time former Chief Minister Dr Farooq Abdullah.
Despite his medical background, Kamal chose public life and entered active politics in the early 1980s by joining the National Conference. He became a member of the erstwhile J&K Legislative Council in 1983 before being elected to the Legislative Assembly from the Gulmarg constituency in 1987.
He continued to represent the constituency until 2002 and served as a minister in successive National Conference-led governments in 1983, 1987 and 1996.
Known for his outspoken style and fiery speeches, Kamal remained one of the National Conference's most vocal leaders on issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir.
In recent years, he strongly opposed the abrogation of Article 370 and consistently articulated the party's position on the constitutional and political developments in the region.
Although age kept him away from electoral politics, he continued to play an active role in the National Conference as the party's Additional General Secretary.
Leaders from across the political spectrum have condoled his demise and offered their condolences to the Abdullah family.