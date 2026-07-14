NHAI revises user fee at eight toll plazas in Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the user fee charges at eight toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday.
As a result, commuters travelling to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Faridkot, Abohar, and Maur will now have to pay between Rs 5 to 10 more.
At the Kalajhar Toll Plaza on the Patiala Bypass section (NH-64), the toll for cars and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) has been revised to Rs 115 for a single trip and Rs 175 for a two-way journey. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 390 for a single trip and Rs 585 for a two-way journey.
At the Lehrabega Toll Plaza on the Tapa-Bathinda section (NH-7), cars and LMVs will now be charged Rs 80 for a single journey and Rs 120 for a two-way trip. Buses and trucks will have to pay Rs 270 for a single journey and Rs 400 for a two-way trip.
Meanwhile, at the Kot Karor Toll Plaza on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Harike-Faridkot-Bathinda section (NH-15), the toll for cars and LMVs has been revised to Rs 50 for a single trip and Rs 70 for a two-way journey. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 165 for a single journey and Rs 250 for a two-way trip.
On the Chandigarh-Kharar-Ludhiana section (NH-5) at Ghulal Toll Plaza, the toll for cars and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) has been revised to Rs 115 for a single journey and Rs 170 for a two-way journey. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 390 for a single journey and Rs 580 for a two-way journey.
At the Kala Tibba Toll Plaza on the Abohar-Sito-Ginno-Dabwali stretch, the toll for cars and LMVs has been fixed at Rs 50 for a single journey and Rs 80 for a two-way trip. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 175 for a single journey and Rs 265 for a two-way trip.
On the Malout-Abohar Bypass-Sadhuwali section (NH-7) at Khuian Sarvar Toll Plaza, the revised toll for cars and LMVs is Rs 105 for a single journey and Rs 155 for a return trip. For buses and trucks, the toll is now Rs 350 for a single journey and Rs 520 for a two-way trip.
At the Shekhpura Toll Plaza on the Maur-Romana Mandi section (NH-254), cars and LMVs will now have to pay Rs 55 for a single trip and Rs 85 for a return journey. For buses and trucks, the toll has been revised to Rs 185 for a single journey and Rs 280 for a return trip.
On the Sangrur-Dogal Kalan section (NH-52) at Paind Toll Plaza, cars and LMVs will have to pay Rs 95 for a single journey and Rs 145 for a two-way trip. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 325 for a single journey and Rs 485 for a two-way journey.
The revised rates have been notified at more than 50 toll plazas in the region, but the hike is minimal at the majority of the toll plazas.
The minor hike in toll charges was necessitated after the NHAI updated its tolling framework, reinstating a Wholesale Price Index (WPI) linking factor of 1.641 for user fee calculations.
"User fee was reduced in some cases last year. Following the revised framework, the rates have been restored. In some cases, the increase is minimal," said an NHAI official.