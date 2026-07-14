NHAI revises user fee at eight toll plazas in Punjab, Haryana

CHANDIGARH: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has revised the user fee charges at eight toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana from Tuesday.

As a result, commuters travelling to Ludhiana, Amritsar, Bathinda, Sangrur, Tarn Taran, Faridkot, Abohar, and Maur will now have to pay between Rs 5 to 10 more.

At the Kalajhar Toll Plaza on the Patiala Bypass section (NH-64), the toll for cars and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) has been revised to Rs 115 for a single trip and Rs 175 for a two-way journey. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 390 for a single trip and Rs 585 for a two-way journey.

At the Lehrabega Toll Plaza on the Tapa-Bathinda section (NH-7), cars and LMVs will now be charged Rs 80 for a single journey and Rs 120 for a two-way trip. Buses and trucks will have to pay Rs 270 for a single journey and Rs 400 for a two-way trip.

Meanwhile, at the Kot Karor Toll Plaza on the Amritsar-Tarn Taran-Harike-Faridkot-Bathinda section (NH-15), the toll for cars and LMVs has been revised to Rs 50 for a single trip and Rs 70 for a two-way journey. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 165 for a single journey and Rs 250 for a two-way trip.

On the Chandigarh-Kharar-Ludhiana section (NH-5) at Ghulal Toll Plaza, the toll for cars and Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) has been revised to Rs 115 for a single journey and Rs 170 for a two-way journey. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 390 for a single journey and Rs 580 for a two-way journey.

At the Kala Tibba Toll Plaza on the Abohar-Sito-Ginno-Dabwali stretch, the toll for cars and LMVs has been fixed at Rs 50 for a single journey and Rs 80 for a two-way trip. For buses and trucks, the revised toll is Rs 175 for a single journey and Rs 265 for a two-way trip.