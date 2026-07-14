Rahul Gandhi to launch youth outreach in Uttarakhand with 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' event

DEHRADUN: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit Dehradun on July 17 to interact directly with students and competitive examination aspirants at the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' (Voice of Students) programme, modelled on his outreach to young people in Rajasthan’s coaching hub of Kota.

The event will mark Gandhi’s first direct interaction with Uttarakhand’s student community. Congress insiders said the party also views the programme as a testing ground to gauge the mood of young voters and the wider public ahead of the 2027 Assembly elections.

The state Congress claims that lakhs of students have registered online for the programme. If the registrations translate into substantial attendance, the event could emerge not merely as a public meeting but as a major show of strength for the party’s youth-focused politics in Uttarakhand.

Congress chief state spokesperson Garima Mehra Dasouni told this newspaper that 2,54,142 students had registered on the campaign website, chhatronkigoonj.in, by Tuesday afternoon.

“The figures are rising steadily and are being updated continuously. Registrations have come not only from Uttarakhand but from students across the country,” Dasouni said.

According to her, arrangements are being made for more than 20,000 students at the Dehradun venue, while groups from across Uttarakhand are expected to attend.

“Students from the entire state are eager to hear Rahul Gandhi. The overall response could be much larger. In the coming months, the campaign will also be taken to every corner of Uttarakhand,” she said.

Dasouni said Gandhi is likely to raise issues such as unemployment, examination paper leaks, delays in government recruitment, inflation and deficiencies in the education system.