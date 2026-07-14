SC says ready for day-to-day hearing to resolve Bhojshala dispute; asks both sides to exercise patience

The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it was prepared to hear the Bhojshala dispute on a day-to-day basis to resolve the issue, while urging both the Hindu and Muslim sides to exercise patience, describing the matter as highly sensitive.

Hearing a batch of appeals against a Madhya Pradesh High Court judgment declaring the disputed Bhojshala complex in Dhar district a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati, a Bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V. Mohan said the court had to be cautious in dealing with the issue.

"These are very sensitive matters. What is being said in court can unnecessarily create controversies or send wrong impression. We have to be very careful about every expression used.

"This is the first time that the issue relating to the interim arrangement is coming before us. The high court's order and the helplessness of the State in maintaining law and order are also being taken note of. Our view is that whatever arrangement is presently in place, the matter can be listed before an appropriate bench within 10 to 15 days," the CJI observed orally.

The Bench indicated that it would consider listing the matter before an appropriate Bench within 10 to 15 days while allowing the existing arrangement at the site to continue.

On Monday, senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi and advocate Nizam Pasha, appearing for the Muslim appellants, sought an urgent hearing of the appeals. The Chief Justice had directed them to remove defects in the petitions and assured that the matter would be listed promptly.

On May 15, the Madhya Pradesh High Court held that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to Goddess Saraswati. It also quashed a decades-old Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) order that had permitted the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.

(With inputs from PTI)