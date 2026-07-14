Secondary school remains India's biggest education challenge despite lower dropout rates: UDISE report

NEW DELHI: India's school education system continues to make steady progress in expanding access to education, strengthening school infrastructure, improving teacher availability and reducing school dropout.

However, while more children are entering and staying in school through the elementary years, the latest Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) 2025-26 report highlights that the most pressing educational challenge is ensuring children remain in school through secondary education.

According to an analysis of UDISE+ 2025-26 database done by CRY – Child Rights and You, an NGO working on child rights in the country, at every educational level, boys have higher dropout rates than girls, with the difference widening significantly during secondary education level.

The gender gap in school dropouts observed at the secondary level is 8.3% for boys, and 5.7% for girls, indicating that adolescent boys are more likely to drop out at the secondary level.

India has 14.67 lakh schools, serving 24.72 crore students with the support of 1.03 crore teachers, making it one of the largest school education systems in the world.

The report further highlights educational continuity weakens considerably during adolescence.

The Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) declines from 91.7 per cent at the preparatory stage and 89.6 per cent at the middle stage to 71.7 per cent at the secondary stage, indicating that nearly three out of every ten adolescents of official secondary-school age remain outside the education system.

Similarly, although 98.5 per cent of children entering the foundational stage are expected to complete that stage, only 51.9 per cent are expected to remain in school through Class XII, highlighting the continuing challenge of ensuring children complete secondary education.

Digital inequalities despite improvements in school infrastructure is another area that requires further attention, as per the UDISE+ Report.

Although nearly seven in ten schools now have computers and internet access, significant inter-state disparities persist, particularly in West Bengal, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar and Manipur, limiting equitable access to digital learning opportunities.