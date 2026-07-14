SIR: Uttarakhand draft electoral roll shrinks by 8.25 lakh voters; 19 lakh records flagged

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Tuesday released the draft electoral roll following a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), listing 71,33,785 voters across the state.

The figure is nearly 8.25 lakh lower than the 79.58 lakh electors recorded in the final electoral roll for the 2022 Assembly elections.

Election commission officials, however, stressed that the draft is not final and could change after claims and objections are examined.

The revision also flagged discrepancies in 19,04,380 voter records, while verification could not be completed for 10.39% of the electorate.

Voters can submit applications for the inclusion, deletion or correction of entries until 13 August. The final electoral roll is scheduled to be published on 15 September after scrutiny of all claims and objections.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande said booth-level officers conducted door-to-door verification between 8 June and 7 July before uploading the enumeration forms online.

"The draft electoral roll is now available on the Chief Electoral Officer's website, ceo.uk.gov.in. Voters should check their name, address, age and other particulars and seek corrections within the stipulated period," Jogdande said.

Officials said eligible voters whose names are missing could still be included after verification of their documents.

Similarly, duplicate or incorrect entries, as well as the names of deceased voters, may be removed after due process.

Those whose names are missing from the electoral roll can apply for inclusion using Form 6.

Form 7 can be used to seek deletion of a deceased person's name or raise an objection to an existing entry, while Form 8 is meant for corrections to names, addresses, ages or other details.

Annexure 4 is currently mandatory for applications submitted through Forms 6 and 8.

Applications can be submitted offline through the concerned booth-level officer or online via the ECINet application.

Dehradun recorded the highest number of flagged voter records. Of its 11,90,805 electors, discrepancies were found in 3,95,868 entries.

Haridwar ranked second, with 3,90,312 records flagged out of 12,46,219 electors, while Udham Singh Nagar reported discrepancies in 3,36,164 of its 11,55,672 voter records.

The Election Department urged residents not to treat omissions from the draft roll as final and to use the claims-and-objections period to ensure their details are correctly reflected in the final electoral roll to be published in September.