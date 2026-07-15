'Anti-people policies': Congress slams Modi government over inflation surge

NEW DELHI: With wholesale price inflation rising to 9.87 per cent in June, the Congress on Wednesday claimed that the "anti-people policies" of the Modi government is leading the country towards an economic crisis. They demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi answer for the over the rising inflation and the government's "economic failure".

In a post in Hindi on X, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Due to the Modi government's anti-people policies, the country is steadily heading towards an economic crisis. The Congress party has repeatedly warned the government about this over the past few months."

Amidst the worst wholesale inflation in 44 months (9.87%) and a staggering 27.4% surge in fuel and electricity prices, agricultural sowing has dropped to a three-year low, he said.

The common people are reeling under the burden of rising inflation and unemployment, while the nation's farmers -- the providers of food -- are suffering the double blow of the government's flawed policies and adverse weather conditions, Ramesh said.

Rising inflation has driven up operational costs for industries, he pointed out.

At a time when all key economic indicators are flashing 'red alert,' the Modi government, instead of managing the situation, is busy chasing headlines to divert public attention, Ramesh said.

Rather than controlling inflation, the government is merely attempting to conceal the alarming inflation figures, he alleged.

"The latest wholesale inflation data stands as stark evidence of the Modi government's economic mismanagement and failure," Ramesh said.