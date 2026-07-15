Camping, off-road driving & bonfire banned at four tourist spots in Kashmir

SRINAGAR: To safeguard the fragile forest ecosystem and promote sustainable tourism, authorities have banned camping, tent pitching and off-road driving at four major tourist destinations in Kashmir, while the Ladakh administration has fined 12 bikers Rs 1.20 lakh for off-road driving and illegally venturing into protected ecologically sensitive zones.

The Forest Department has imposed a complete ban on camping, tent pitching, off-road driving, bonfires and other activities that could damage forest areas at four popular tourist destinations—Doodhpathri, Yousmarg, Tosamaidan and Hajjin-Brenwar in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The directions have been issued by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pir Panjal Forest Division, Budgam, as part of a comprehensive initiative to develop these eco-tourism destinations into zero-waste zones while protecting biodiversity and fragile forest ecosystems.

The forest department has directed field officers to strictly enforce the ban and ensure that no activity that disturbs or damages the forest ecosystem is permitted within reserved forest areas. The move comes amid growing concerns over the environmental impact of increasing tourist footfall.

In a related development, the Ladakh administration, in a first-of-its-kind action against motorcycle groups, has fined 12 bikers belonging to a Gurugram-based tour operator Wanderon Experiences Pvt Ltd with a penalty of `1.20 lakh, with `10,000 each for illegally venturing into protected ecologically sensitive zones around near Lake Moriri.

The administration also penalised a tourist SUV bearing UP registration No. for illegal off-road driving near Pangong Lake with a `50,000 fine.

Zero-waste zones plan

The directions have been issued by the Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Pir Panjal Forest Division, Budgam, as a part of an initiative to develop these eco-tourism destinations into zero-waste zones while protecting biodiversity and fragile forest ecosystems in the state.