Cauvery flow falls to historic low as weak monsoon deepens water crisis in Southern states

NEW DELHI: Flow in the Cauvery River has reached a historic low, raising water scarcity concerns in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala and Puducherry.

Scanty rainfall across the Cauvery basin in the first half of July has triggered a severe water crisis in southern states, with river flow at the interstate point dropping to as much as 40 times below the required level.

Water flow from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry has fallen to unprecedented levels, while reservoir storage has dropped sharply, with some reservoirs slipping below the 30-year average.

States are struggling to maintain even the minimum environmental flow in the river. The situation has worsened since June, when less than one-third of the required volume of water was released.

The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has advised the states to conserve water and prioritise drinking water supply, industrial use and the maintenance of minimum environmental flow. It also said cropping activities should be planned based on water availability.

Water flow at Biligundlu, the interstate monitoring point between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, has fallen to its lowest level since May 2023. The required daily flow in July is around 1 Thousand Million Cubic Feet (TMC), but the actual flow has ranged between 0.025 TMC and 0.043 TMC (around 300 to 500 cubic metres per second), or 23 to 40 times lower than required.