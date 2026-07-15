ECI extends SIR timeline for Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana

NEW DELHI: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Wednesday revised the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana, extending key deadlines for the exercise.

In Punjab, the ECI has extended house-to-house verification by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) until August 3 from the earlier deadline of July 24.

Consequently, the draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 13 instead of July 31, while the final rolls will be published on October 12, two days later than the previously scheduled October 10.

In Telangana, the draft electoral rolls will be published on August 10, while the final rolls are scheduled for publication on October 12 under the revised timeline.

Karnataka has also been given additional time for the revision exercise. House-to-house verification by BLOs will continue until August 8, instead of the earlier deadline of July 29.

The draft electoral rolls will now be published on August 17 instead of August 5, while the final rolls will be published on October 19, delayed from the earlier date of October 7.

The latest revision follows the ECI's decision on Tuesday to extend the SIR schedule for Haryana and Andhra Pradesh.

Punjab, Karnataka and Telangana, along with Haryana and Andhra Pradesh, are part of the third phase of the nationwide Special Intensive Revision launched on May 14.

With the completion of Phase III, the exercise will cover the entire country except Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

The ECI has revised timelines for the electoral roll revision exercise in several states during the rollout, with schedules adjusted at different stages to meet operational and administrative requirements.