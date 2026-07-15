ED charges six over fake document racket targeting US visa applicants

NEW DELHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday filed a chargesheet against five persons and three visa consultancy firms in Punjab for their alleged involvement in laundering proceeds of crime generated through an organised immigration and visa fraud racket.

According to the agency, the accused were involved in fraudulent activities targeting applicants for US student and visitor visas.

The federal anti-money laundering agency filed the chargesheet before the Special Court (PMLA) in Jalandhar under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against Red Leaf Immigration Pvt. Ltd., its promoters Amandeep Singh and Poonam Rani, along with Ankur Kumar Kehar, Nitin Vij, Kamaljot Kansal, and two associated firms, Overseas Partner and Rudra Consultancy Services.

The ED said it began the investigation after the Punjab and Delhi Police registered multiple FIRs following complaints by the US Embassy in New Delhi, alleging a conspiracy to prepare forged educational certificates, fabricated experience letters, fake financial statements and fraudulent proof-of-funds documents to obtain US visas.

The investigators said Red Leaf Immigration, run by Singh and Rani, operated a racket that charged applicants lacking academic or financial eligibility for forged credentials and temporary fund arrangements. The ED said the entire visa application process, including correspondence with foreign universities and visa authorities, was controlled by the accused through email accounts they operated.