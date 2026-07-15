FBI adds gangster Nitish Kaushal to its most wanted list

The FBI has placed alleged gangster Nitish Kaushal on its list of most wanted criminals, accusing the Indian national of involvement in murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking and other organised crime activities linked to the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gang.

According to the FBI, Kaushal allegedly carried out violent acts on behalf of the Bhagwanpuria organised crime group, including kidnappings and assaults.

"Nitish Kaushal is wanted by the FBI for his alleged involvement in a transnational criminal organisation engaged in, among other things, acts involving murder, kidnapping, drug trafficking, extortion, weapons trafficking, money laundering, and human smuggling," the FBI said.

The agency said Kaushal should be considered armed and dangerous and warned that he poses an escape risk.

The FBI has appealed to the public to share any information on Kaushal's whereabouts with the nearest FBI office or the US Embassy or consulate.

The agency said the Jaggu Bhagwanpuria Organised Crime Group originated in Punjab, India, and has operated in California's Central District as well as other locations in the United States.

A federal arrest warrant was issued against Kaushal by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles on June 25 after he was charged with conspiracy under the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, the FBI said.

The action follows Operation Hard Ball, a coordinated international crackdown targeting the Bhagwanpuria gang.

The operation involved enforcement actions and raids across the United States, Canada and Europe, underscoring an intensified international effort to dismantle transnational organised crime networks with origins in India.

(With inputs from PTI)