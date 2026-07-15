Gurugram woman runs over domestic worker, returns body to accident spot after hospital declares her dead

A 57-year-old domestic worker was killed after she was allegedly run over by a woman driving a Thar SUV inside a residential society in Gurugram, with the accused later allegedly bringing the victim's body back to the accident spot after doctors declared her dead at a hospital, PTI reported, citing police.

The incident occurred at Ansal Versalia Society in Sector 67. The deceased, identified as Guddi, was a native of Mahoba in Uttar Pradesh.

According to the police, Guddi had finished work at one of the apartments and was sleeping in the ground-floor parking area when the woman, a resident of the society, allegedly reversed her Thar over the victim.

Police said the driver took Guddi to a private hospital in another vehicle, where doctors declared her dead. Instead of informing the authorities, she allegedly returned to the society with the body and placed it at the exact spot where the accident had occurred, PTI reported.

The incident came to light after police reached the society following an alert. The body was sent for post-mortem, while the driver is being questioned to establish the sequence of events.

Guddi's nephew alleged that the driver never informed the family or residents that she had died. News of the incident triggered protests outside the woman's residence in the society.

Police said CCTV footage from the residential complex is being examined as part of the investigation.

"Footage from CCTV cameras installed at the location is being examined. Further action will be taken based on the facts that emerge during the investigation," a senior police officer told PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)