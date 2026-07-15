Hotter nights are costing Indians over 90 hours of sleep a year: Climate study

NEW DELHI: India has emerged as one of the global hotspots for climate change-driven sleep loss, with residents in cities especially across South India are losing between 78 and 91 hours of sleep annually, of which eight to nine of those hours attributed to climate change.

A new analysis by Climate Central, covering 107 Indian cities, found that Tamil Nadu records the highest climate change-driven sleep loss, with an additional 7.9 hours per person each year.

Rising nighttime temperatures are emerging as a public health threat, with poor sleep linked to cardiovascular disease, poorer mental health, weakened immunity and reduced productivity.

Cities traditionally known for cooler nights, such as Bengaluru and Dehradun, have become warmer, resulting in an additional nine hours of sleep loss over the past five years.

In the 1970s, residents of Bengaluru lost 59 hours of sleep annually. That figure rose to 67 hours in 2025, with the additional eight hours linked to climate change — the highest increase among India's metro cities.

Similarly, sleep loss in Dehradun increased by 10% over the same period.

Globally, the average person lost nearly 56 hours of sleep annually, with more than 10% of that loss attributed to warming caused by climate change between the 1970s and 2025.