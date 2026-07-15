Jammu court summons Crime Branch IO in plea seeking FIR over alleged fake silver at Vaishno Devi shrine

SRINAGAR: A court in Jammu has directed the Inquiry Officer (IO) of the J&K Police Crime Branch to appear in person on July 29 while hearing a petition seeking registration of an FIR and a probe into allegations that over 2,000 kg of silver offerings worth more than Rs 500 crore at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra were found to be fake.

The order was passed by Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Munish Kumar Manhas on a petition filed by Jammu-based advocate Deepak Sharma, who has sought a court-monitored investigation into the alleged replacement or misuse of silver offerings made by devotees.

The court directed the Crime Branch IO to appear with all relevant records on the next date of hearing.

According to the petition, the allegedly fake silver contained highly toxic cadmium, a restricted metal not easily available in the market. Sharma has sought an investigation into whether genuine silver offerings were substituted, pilfered or replaced with cadmium-laden inferior metal during storage, transportation, dispatch or before reaching the government mint.

Sharma told TNIE that the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board had reportedly sent around 20 tonnes of silver offerings to a government mint for melting and processing.

He alleged that of the consignment, valued at nearly Rs 550 crore, only silver worth Rs 20-30 crore was found to be genuine, while the remaining silver, worth about Rs 530 crore, allegedly turned out to be fake.

"It is difficult to believe that silver offerings made by lakhs of devotees from across the country could all turn out to be fake. If that is the case, it raises serious questions. Where did the substitution occur? Was it within the Shrine Board, during transit or at the mint?" Sharma said.

He also questioned how such a large quantity of cadmium-laced fake silver could have entered the system.

"Cadmium is a highly restricted metal and not easily available. How could so many people procure it, manufacture fake silver and have it eventually reach the Vaishno Devi shrine?" he asked.