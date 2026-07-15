Legislatures are training ground for leaders, says Speaker Om Birla

JAIPUR: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday described legislatures as the "training ground" for political leadership and urged lawmakers to deepen their understanding of issues raised in the House while upholding parliamentary traditions through meaningful debate and constructive participation.

Birla said leaders are not made by creating disruptions in the House but through reasoned arguments and informed discussions.

Addressing the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly's 75th foundation year celebrations, Birla said he had learnt parliamentary traditions from the Rajasthan Assembly and credited the House with shaping his legislative values.

"The speeches and debates held in legislatures become part of history and are studied for years. The more a member listens and studies, the better the member will be able to contribute," he said.

Birla said legislatures serve as forums where governments can understand the aspirations, challenges, criticisms and problems faced by people across the state through democratic discussion.

"If the government studies the issues raised in the House seriously, it can reach the root of the problems and work towards effective solutions," he said.

Birla urged ministers to provide precise replies to questions raised by legislators. Highlighting the importance of transparency and accountability, he said that responsive governance and responsible public representatives were essential for a healthy democracy.

"People expect accountable and transparent governance. Those governments and public representatives who uphold these values will succeed," he added.

"This House gave me legislative values that have guided me throughout my public life," he said.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said that public service and commitment to democratic values is the guiding principles of the state government.