Over six lakh zero-dose children in India in 2025: UN report

NEW DELHI: India has over 6 lakh children who did not receive a single shot of any routine vaccination in 2025, according to the annual WHO-UNICEF estimates of National Immunisation Coverage (WUENIC), released on Wednesday.

However, India has made significant progress in improving access to vaccines, as the number of zero-dose children, defined as those who lack access to or are never reached by routine immunisation services, dipped from 9,09,000 in 2024 to 6,79,000 in 2025.

In 2023, India had 15,92,000 zero-dose children.

Also, for the first time since WUENIC estimates were first published in 2001, India no longer appears in the list of the top 10 countries with the most unvaccinated children against measles.

This underscores the outstanding progress in India's Expanded Programme of Immunisation (EPI) over the last decade and is a testament to the country’s commitment to universal vaccination, said officials.

To reach more children, India has launched targeted campaigns for zero-dose children in urban slums, migratory populations, hard-to-reach areas, and communities affected by vaccine hesitancy, officials told this paper.

Through these efforts, 95% of children are fully protected against DTP (DTP3) and measles (MCV2).

According to the report, in 2025, 90% of infants globally – or nearly 116 million – received at least one dose of a diphtheria, tetanus and pertussis (DTP) vaccine, and 85% – or 110 million – completed the full three-dose series.

While both indicators rose by one percentage point from the previous year, global coverage remains one point below 2019 levels – hovering within the same narrow range since 2009.

According to the data, an estimated 13.5 million “zero-dose” children did not receive a single vaccine in their first year during 2025. While these represent nearly 7,50 000 fewer children than the previous year, progress is offset by a rising number of children who start the schedule and do not complete it.

Globally, 7.3 million infants are estimated to have received their first DTP dose but dropped out before receiving their first measles dose. This drop-out rate contributed to stalled measles coverage, with 84% of children receiving the first measles dose (MCV1) and 77% receiving the second dose (MCV2).