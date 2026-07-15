Parents younger than 16? Uttarakhand voter roll audit flags bizarre age gaps

DEHRADUN: Nearly two lakh electors in Uttarakhand are recorded as being not more than 15 years younger than their parents, while over 92,000 have an age gap of less than 40 years with their grandparents, data from the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has revealed.

The first phase of the electoral-roll scrutiny detected 19.04 lakh discrepancies across the state, ranging from improbable family age gaps and spelling errors to multiple voters linked to the same head of family.

Some entries may fall into more than one category.

According to data uploaded on the ECI's website, 1,99,121 voters have an age difference of 15 years or less with their parents. Another 1,09,547 are more than 50 years younger than their parents, also prompting verification.

Haridwar recorded the highest number of entries in the first category at 43,418, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 38,818 and Dehradun with 28,367.

In Almora’s Salt Assembly constituency, 3,938 of the 14,001 flagged cases—or 28 per cent—showed a parent-child age gap of 15 years or less. Khanpur in Haridwar accounted for 5,359 such entries, while Chakrata in Dehradun had 4,062.