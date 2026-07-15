Parents younger than 16? Uttarakhand voter roll audit flags bizarre age gaps

DEHRADUN: Nearly two lakh electors in Uttarakhand are recorded as being not more than 15 years younger than their parents, while over 92,000 have an age gap of less than 40 years with their grandparents, data from the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) has revealed.
The first phase of the electoral-roll scrutiny detected 19.04 lakh discrepancies across the state, ranging from improbable family age gaps and spelling errors to multiple voters linked to the same head of family.
Some entries may fall into more than one category.
According to data uploaded on the ECI's website, 1,99,121 voters have an age difference of 15 years or less with their parents. Another 1,09,547 are more than 50 years younger than their parents, also prompting verification.
Haridwar recorded the highest number of entries in the first category at 43,418, followed by Udham Singh Nagar with 38,818 and Dehradun with 28,367.
In Almora’s Salt Assembly constituency, 3,938 of the 14,001 flagged cases—or 28 per cent—showed a parent-child age gap of 15 years or less. Khanpur in Haridwar accounted for 5,359 such entries, while Chakrata in Dehradun had 4,062.
The revision also identified 92,114 voters whose recorded age difference with their grandparents was below 40 years. Udham Singh Nagar topped this category with 21,036 cases, followed by Haridwar with 14,071, Dehradun with 13,527 and Nainital with 11,875.
Bageshwar, Kapkot and Dwarahat constituencies each recorded 11 per cent of their flagged voters in this category.
Another striking anomaly involved 2,39,566 electors whose records suggested a gap of less than nine months between two children in the same family. Khanpur reported 6,457 such cases and Haridwar Rural 6,187, while Vikasnagar recorded 3,236.
Large clusters of six or more voters were also found registered under a single head of family. These included 8,087 electors in Pirankaliyar, 6,964 in Manglaur and 4,799 in Laksar.
Errors in voters’ names and relatives’ details were particularly widespread in Dehradun and Haridwar. In Raipur, 23,555 voters—around 50 per cent of those scrutinised—had discrepancies in their own names, while 17,676 records contained errors in relatives’ names. Doiwala reported 20,805 such cases and Dharampur 23,048.
The Commission also classified thousands of electors as “not mapped”.
Rudrapur reported the highest number at 42,808, with discrepancies affecting 89 per cent of the constituency’s voters. Raipur followed with 17,859 unmapped electors, Vikasnagar with 10,536 and Jaspur with 6,222.
The records will now undergo field verification. Electors who remain untraceable even after notices are issued could face deletion from the electoral rolls.