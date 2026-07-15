PM Modi says India-UK CETA will boost farmers, MSMEs as trade pact comes into force

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday welcomed the operationalisation of the India-United Kingdom Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the Agreement on Social Security, calling it a significant milestone in bilateral relations.

Modi said the agreements would deepen economic ties between the two countries and convert their shared vision into concrete opportunities for citizens.

He said the CETA would provide fresh momentum to farmers, entrepreneurs and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), while enabling several key sectors to gain greater access to the UK market.

"This is a significant moment in the India-United Kingdom partnership! With the coming into force of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement and the Agreement on Social Security, our economic linkages are going to get even deeper.

Together, these agreements translate our shared ambition into tangible opportunities for our people," he said in a post on 'X'.