Slogans against government alone not enough to invoke sedition law: Punjab and Haryana HC

CHANDIGARH: Sloganeering against the government or any wing of governance in an elected democracy would not be sufficient grounds to slap sedition charges against citizens, the Punjab and Haryana High Court has held.

A slogan against the government is only a means of expressing dissent and not hatred/contempt or disaffection, it observed while upholding the acquittal of four Kaithal residents in connection with an incident in 2017 after Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction in a rape case.

A violent protest may amount to rioting, but such acts of violence would not be perceived as an act of bringing in hatred or contempt against the government, the high court observed.

The FIR had been registered on August 25, 2017, under sections including 124-A (sedition), 188 (disobedience of a lawful order), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), along with the provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act at Kalayat police station in Kaithal.

A mob had allegedly vandalised an electricity office in Haryana's Kaithal in the violence that erupted after Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's conviction by a court in Panchkula.

A bench of Justices Vinod S Bhardwaj and Sukhvinder Kaur dismissed Haryana authorities' appeal challenging a trial court verdict of September 23, 2019, acquitting the accused of offences under various IPC Sections including 124-A (sedition).

"Still further, even the ingredients of Section 124-A IPC are not satisfied. A violent protest may amount to rioting but such action of violence would not be perceived as an act of bringing in hatred or contempt against government," observed the high court in its order dated July 2.