Two killed, over 100 rescued after fire breaks out in five-storey building in Noida

Two people have reportedly lost their lives after a fire broke out in a G+4 residential building in Mamura village in Noida's Sector 66 on Wednesday.

The victims had suffered severe smoke inhalation during the blaze and were rushed to the district hospital.

Rajeev Narain, Joint Commissioner of Police, Gautam Buddha Nagar, said the fire was reported from the building, which falls under the Phase-3 police station limits.

"The Fire Services responded immediately and reached the spot in the shortest possible time. Hydraulic platforms, rescue vehicles and seven fire tenders were deployed to carry out the firefighting and rescue operations," he said to news agency PTI.

According to the official, the G+4 building houses around 50 families. All residents were evacuated during the rescue operation.

"The building had parking on the ground floor, not a basement. Smoke from the parking area travelled upwards, affecting the occupants," Narain said.

Visuals show people being rescued from the building using ladders positioned from a neighbouring structure.

He added that each floor of the building accommodates about five families, with around 12 two-room flats, and that rescue operations continued until all occupants were brought to safety.

According to preliminary findings, the fire appears to have started while an electric vehicle was being charged.

"A spark is believed to have ignited the fire, which then spread to nearby petrol vehicles, leading to the incident," Narain said to PTI.

Police have registered an FIR under the relevant sections at the Phase-3 police station. The owner of the building and the leaseholder have been taken into custody, officials said.

The exact cause of the fire will be determined after a detailed investigation.

(With PTI inputs)