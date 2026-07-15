Vaishnaw unveils major railway reforms, land acquisition to be done via app

NEW DELHI: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday introduced eight new reforms under its ‘52 reforms in 52 weeks’ to improve efficiency, encourage innovation and strengthen the railway ecosystem. The reforms will boost skill upgrade, freight services, construction ecosystem, and web-based tracking of the land acquisition process, among others.

As part of the reforms, a key policy is aimed at developing a highly skilled workforce of artisans for railway projects, with the objective of ensuring strict adherence to timelines while maintaining the highest quality standards.

Contractors and other agencies executing projects will now be required to deploy only skilled and certified manpower. “Artisan and workforce skilling reform will be implemented across all railway projects over the next 24 months,” Vaishnaw told the media.

He said railway infrastructure projects involve safety-critical operations requiring specialised skills, precision engineering and strict compliance with quality standards. “To ensure deployment of competent manpower, Indian Railways has introduced a comprehensive policy for skilling artisans engaged in railway projects and works.