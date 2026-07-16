70-year-old seeks quota for elderly in medical colleges

NEW DELHI: Septuagenarian Ashok Bahara, the oldest candidate in the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 exam and its June 21 re-exam, has filed a petition in the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court, seeking one per cent reservation for senior citizens in medical colleges.

The petitioner claimed that he submitted two representations to the Centre with a similar request, bud did not receive any positive outcome. He has urged the court to order the Centre to “consider and take an appropriate policy decision

on the representation submitted by the petitioner regarding providing the reservation/special quota for eligible senior citizens in admissions to MBBS and other medical courses through NEET, in accordance with law and within a stipulated period fixed by the Honourable Court in the interest of justice”.