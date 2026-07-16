9,911 more MBBS seats this year, Karnataka & TN big beneficiaries

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the NEET-UG results, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has announced a 7% increase in MBBS seats, which will take the total strength of India’s undergrad medical seats to over 1.36 lakh.

Announcing the seat matrix (excluding Institutes of National Importance like AIIMS) for the 2026-27 academic year, the NMC said 1,36,939 MBBS seats will now be available across 823 medical colleges and institutes , 441 government and 382 private colleges, in the country from this year. In 2025-26, there were 1,28,976 MBBS seats across 818 colleges. Of them, 1,27,028 were renewed, which works out to a net addition of 9,911 seats this year.

Karnataka got the highest share with 75 medical colleges having 15,395 total seats, up by 1,300 this time. Tamil Nadu followed with 78 colleges and 13,999 seats, an increase of 950.

The other states are: Uttar Pradesh (88 colleges with 14,000 seats), Maharashtra (86 colleges with 13,099 seats), and Telangana (66 colleges with 10,250 seats), Rajasthan (8,080 seats), Gujarat (7,750), Andhra Pradesh (7,465), West Bengal (7,200), Madhya Pradesh (6,020), Kerala (5,704), Bihar (4,160), Haryana (2,960), Odisha (2,950), Punjab (1,850), Uttarakhand (1,475), and Chandigarh (200 seats).

The NMC said the increased seats include 2,400 from 25 new medical colleges, comprising 400 seats across seven new government colleges and 2,000 seats across 18 new private colleges. Government medical colleges account for 441 institutions with 63,296 total seats (61,185 renewed, 2,111 increased), while private medical colleges account for 382 institutions with 73,643 total seats (65,843 renewed and 7,800 increased).