Congress leaders meet to discuss strategy for Parliament monsoon session

Senior Congress leaders held a meeting in New Delhi on Thursday to discuss the party's strategy for the upcoming Monsoon session of Parliament, which will begin on July 20.

Top Congress leaders, including party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and other senior leaders deliberated on key issues to be taken up during the session.

The meeting was held at the 10, Janpath residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The Monsoon session of Parliament is starting on July 20 and is likely to continue till August 13.

Among other Congress leaders who attended the key strategy meeting included AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Congress' chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, K Suresh, Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore, Kumari Selja, Tariq Anwar, Shashi Tharoor and Manish Tewari among others.

The opposition INDIA bloc will also hold its strategy meet on Monday ahead of the start of the session to evolve its joint strategy.

The government will meet leaders of various parties on Sunday to discuss various issues to be taken up during the session.

The government is likely to bring up crucial legislation, including the Constitution amendment bill on introducing delimitation and increase of Lok Sabha seats, besides one pertaining to the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers and Union ministers on being jailed.

The opposition is also gearing up to take on the government on crucial issues, including the NEET paper leak case and the alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, besides raising issues of rising oil prices and the Indo-US trade deal.

(With inputs from PTI)