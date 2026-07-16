Congress says they are in touch with DMK, AAP and other Opposition parties; BJP won't secure two-thirds majority

He said the Samajwadi Party had played a crucial role in defeating the government's proposal.

"We are in touch with the Samajwadi Party, and I can tell you that the top leadership of the Congress Party, which means the Congress president and the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha are in touch."

Ramesh said the Congress would continue to coordinate with these parties as they shared concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise and its potential implications.

He alleged that the BJP's approach to delimitation in Assam and Jammu and Kashmir had raised serious concerns and cautioned against believing speculative media reports about the government's numbers in Parliament.

"The reality is that they have a long way to go to secure a two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha, and there is no scope for achieving it. Nevertheless, let me reiterate -- such a two-thirds majority would be a tainted one."

Referring to the BJP's 2024 Lok Sabha election campaign, Ramesh said the party had sought an overwhelming mandate but failed to achieve it.

"They desired a two-thirds majority and raised the slogan of 'crossing 400' in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections; the public rejected them — they secured 240 seats — and now they are in pursuit of a two-thirds majority."

He described any attempt to secure such a majority after the elections as "an insult to the public mandate" and "an insult to the Constitution".