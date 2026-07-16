Congress to target Centre over Ram temple row, paper leaks and delimitation in Monsoon Session

The Congress on Thursday said it will hold the Narendra Modi government accountable on a host of issues, including the alleged theft of donations from the Ram temple, paper leaks, the "systemic corrosion" of the education system, inflation and foreign policy, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament beginning July 20.

The party also announced that it would strongly oppose the proposed Constitution amendment bills on delimitation and the removal of ministers and chief ministers, as well as several other pieces of legislation that are likely to be introduced during the session.

The strategy was finalised at a meeting of senior Congress leaders held at the residence of Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi at 10 Janpath. The meeting was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Rajya Sabha chief whip Jairam Ramesh, P Chidambaram, K Suresh, Naseer Hussain, Manickam Tagore, Kumari Selja, Tariq Anwar, Shashi Tharoor, Manish Tewari and other senior leaders.

In a post on X after the meeting, Kharge outlined the issues the party plans to raise during the session.

"Chanda Chori -- Astha se Dhoka, Paper leaks and the systemic corrosion of education system, institutional capture, breaking of political parties, multiple scams and charges of corruption, backbreaking price rise, foreign policy failures and strategic blunders, the imposition of ethanol blending on 3.5 crore vehicle owners, unbridled deforestation, and the continued assault on the rights of SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities are among the critical issues on which the Congress Party will hold the Modi government accountable during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament."