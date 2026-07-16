Demand grows for women police stations in all 33 Chhattisgarh districts

RAIPUR: The absence of dedicated women police stations in all 33 districts of Chhattisgarh sparked a debate in the Assembly, with members seeking their immediate expansion amid rising crimes against women and children.

Congress MLA Sangeeta Sinha said the state recorded 3,096 rape cases in 2024 and 3,070 cases in 2025. In the first five-and-a-half months of 2026, 1,550 rape cases have already been reported.

She also highlighted an increase in minor kidnapping cases, from 2,300 in 2023 to 2,961 in 2024 and 3,040 in 2025. As many as 1,746 cases have been recorded in the first five-and-a-half months of 2026.

Replying to questions on measures to prevent such crimes, Home Minister Vijay Sharma said 13 dedicated women police stations are functioning in the state. He added that Child Welfare Police Officers have been appointed in every district to deal with crimes involving minors.

BJP MLA Ajay Chandrakar said the focus should be on strengthening infrastructure rather than debating crime figures.

Sangeeta demanded that each of the state's 33 districts have a dedicated women police station. Leader of Opposition Charandas Mahant also urged the government to sanction women police stations in all districts.

Sharma said four to five new women police stations were sanctioned in the previous budget and assured the House that the government would consider further expansion to help curb crimes against women.