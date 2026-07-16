ED raids 13 locations across five states in terror funding, illegal infiltration probe

LUCKNOW: The Lucknow Zonal Office unit of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), on Thursday, carried out nationwide searches, raiding 13 locations across West Bengal, Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh under a Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) probe linked to a terror funding and illegal infiltration network.

Based on an FIR registered by the UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS), the case involves the facilitation of Rohingya and Bangladeshi infiltration through forged Indian IDs, and the routing of foreign funds via trusts, mule accounts and layered transactions.

As per sources, the central agency is specifically looking into the activities of a syndicate that operates through public charitable trusts registered under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA), and these trusts received funds from certain UK-based entities.

The sources said that the 13 premises raided by the ED included Deoband in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh; Jamia Nagar in Delhi; Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district, Haryana; and South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas and Murshidabad in West Bengal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) by the Lucknow Zonal Office of the agency.

The FIR lodged by the UP ATS in 2024, on which the action was initiated, was related to an organised syndicate allegedly involved in facilitating the illegal infiltration of Rohingya and Bangladeshi nationals into India, arranging forged Indian identity documents like Aadhaar, PAN and passports, apart from aiding their rehabilitation in various parts of the country.