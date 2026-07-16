Final answer keys of re-NEET UG released; results likely to be released late Thursday night

NEW DELHI: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday night released the final answer keys for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 re-exam held on June 21.

They remain the same as the provisional answer keys released earlier with one question dropped and another having two responses.

It is reliably understood that the NEET-UG result is likely to be released late Thursday night.

TNIE was the only paper to report that two questions in the Physics paper turned out to be controversial.

The query on Vernier Callipers had four wrong answers, which finally resulted in the question being dropped and four bonus marks to be awarded to all the 20-lakh plus candidates who appeared for the exam.

The other query on electromagnetic waves had two correct answers instead of one and candidates who have got either of them correct will be given the full four marks.

NTA had released the provisional answer keys on June 25 and given students till June 28 to challenge them.

An official release said that the candidates can download these answer keys from the official NTA website (https://neet.nta.nic.in).