Jagannath Rath Yatra 2026: President Murmu, PM Modi extend greetings to devotees

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, on the auspicious occasion of Ashadhi Bij, and performed the rituals for the Lord's chariot at the Jagannath Temple premises in Ahmedabad before flagging off the 149th Rath Yatra.

Bhupendra Patel performed the Pahind Vidhi, the symbolic ritual of cleaning the chariot, by sweeping Lord Jagannath's Rath with a golden broom for the fifth consecutive year. He then participated in bringing the Lord's main chariot out of the Jagannath Temple premises, marking the commencement of the city's annual Rath Yatra procession.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion and said that he felt fortunate to have the opportunity to offer prayers, perform the Aarti, and flag off the Rath Yatra on the sacred occasion of Ashadhi Bij.

He said that the Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad has become a symbol of communal harmony.

CM reviews real-time monitoring of Rath Yatra

Bhupendra Patel reviewed the real-time monitoring of the movement and management of the 149th Jagannath Rath Yatra in Ahmedabad through the live feed displayed on the video wall of the CM Dashboard at the Chief Minister's residence.