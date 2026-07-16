Jharkhand govt's caste data drive for ration cardholders triggers political row

RANCHI: A fresh political controversy has erupted in Jharkhand over the state government's directive requiring ration cardholders to declare their caste details.

Under the exercise, caste information will be recorded for all 67.93 lakh ration card beneficiaries covered under the National Food Security Scheme (NFSS) and the State Food Security Scheme (SFSS).

The move drew sharp criticism from Leader of the Opposition Babulal Marandi, who termed the directive "unjust" and questioned the government's decision to seek caste details from ration cardholders.

"No such provision existed previously. If this has been introduced now, it is entirely unjustified," Marandi said.

Citing the Food Security Act, he said free rations are provided to poor families, with the scheme covering nearly 86% of the state's poor population. Given this, creating caste-based ration cards was inappropriate, he added.

Defending the exercise, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Dr Irfan Ansari accused the Opposition of misleading people.

He said the exercise was aimed at updating family details in accordance with Government of India guidelines and was not intended to target any particular caste or community.

"The state government is enumerating the families of all ration card holders. Government respects all castes and that no discrimination will be done in this regard," said Ansari.

The Food and Civil Supplies Department has issued directions to supply officers across all districts to update caste details in the ration card database.

An online facility has also been enabled on the department's portal, allowing caste details to be updated through a mobile application and e-PoS devices.