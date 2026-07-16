KC Venugopal and Anurag Thakur put up united front to take a dig at ‘unscientific’ NHAI

NEW DELHI: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) faced sharp criticism from members across party lines at a meeting of Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday over rising road accidents, recurring landslides, inadequate drainage and concerns surrounding toll collection, sources said.

According to people familiar with the proceedings, PAC chairman K C Venugopal and several members, including BJP MP Anurag Thakur, questioned the highway authority over poor planning and lax implementation of projects.

The sharpest criticism came from Thakur, who flagged the condition of highways in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. He is learnt to have told the panel that the road construction in the hill states was not being carried out scientifically, with unstable slopes left unsecured, triggering frequent landslides.

He pointed out that while one side of a road is stabilised, the opposite side often collapses, resulting in repeated disruptions. Thakur also raised concerns over long queues at toll plazas, alleging that commuters are frequently made to wait for 15 to 30 minutes and are met with unruly behaviour from toll staff.