Kejriwal visits Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar, backs protest; Delhi HC orders daily health monitoring

According to the latest medical bulletin issued by Dr Satish Lamba, Wangchuk's blood sugar stood at 80 mg/dL, his pulse rate at 72 per minute, while his blood pressure was 105/61 mmHg in the lying position and 101/65 mmHg while sitting. Although his hydration remained fair and he was mentally alert, doctors warned that prolonged fasting could begin affecting his organs.

"After glucose reserves are exhausted, the body consumes fat. After that, muscles begin to get consumed. His ketone level had reached 3-plus and, after improving hydration, it has come down to 2-plus. His uric acid is high, which indicates that muscles are being consumed," Lamba said.

"The next stage can be alarming. Organs can be impacted. We are keeping him under 24x7 vigilance and hope it does not reach that stage. I urge the government to intervene as soon as possible because he is a precious gem and we do not want to lose him. If organs get impacted, it can be really alarming for us," he added.

Taking note of Wangchuk's deteriorating health, the Delhi High Court directed authorities to monitor his condition daily and provide medical intervention whenever necessary.

"We observe that life of any citizen is precious and all medical efforts ought to be made by government authorities to save the same," a bench of Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tejas Karia said.

The court directed that Wangchuk's condition be examined regularly by government doctors and ordered authorities to provide any medical intervention required to prevent further deterioration. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre and the Delhi government, told the court there was no objection to regular medical monitoring.

Meanwhile, the Congress appealed to Wangchuk to end his fast in view of his health condition while reiterating its demand for Pradhan's resignation.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party had been demanding the education minister's resignation for over a month and a half and shared Wangchuk's concerns.

"We share the anguish and outrage that Shri Wangchuk ji feels, especially due to the lack of accountability within the Modi Govt - for the collapse of the examination system in particular," Venugopal said in a post on X.

"In view of his health condition, we appeal to Shri Wangchuk to end his fast. His concerns are our concerns and that of other Opposition parties as well. Rest assured, we will continue to confront the Modi government and demand the Education Minister's resignation," he added.