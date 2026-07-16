May saw record 1.5 crore domestic flyers despite global tensions: Aviation minister Naidu

NEW DELHI: Highlighting the resilience of India's aviation sector despite global geopolitical tensions, Union Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu on Thursday said the country recorded its highest-ever monthly domestic passenger traffic in May 2026, with more than 1.5 crore flyers.

The minister released a document on the next phase of the UDAN scheme during a workshop at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

In his keynote address, Naidu said, "Even when the world was going through geopolitical tensions, we have been recording about five lakh domestic passengers every day. In fact, in the month of May, India recorded its highest ever monthly domestic air traffic serving over 1.5 crore passengers!"

Naidu said India had 65 airports in 2001, which increased to 74 by 2014.

"By 2014, the number increased to 74 airports – which works out to 9 airports added in 13 years. And in the last 12 years, we have added 90 airports! From 9 to 90!"

He added that 55 unutilised and underserved airstrips had been revived and converted into operational airports.

Citing the UDAN scheme's impact, Naidu said, "Earlier people from Darbhanga had to travel 150 km just to catch a flight. And today, Darbhanga's Shahi litchi is reaching global markets like Dubai. Then Kishangarh is one more success story. Before the airport came up in 2017, the marble industry was stranded. But now, there is direct connectivity for exports as well as 2 crore pilgrims reaching Pushkar Temple & Ajmer Dargah annually. Keshod, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Nanded, there are so many UDAN success stories."

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol reaffirmed the government's commitment to making air travel affordable and accessible, particularly for people in Tier-II, Tier-III and remote regions.

A digital exhibition showcasing the achievements and impact of the UDAN scheme in enhancing regional air connectivity across the country was also inaugurated.