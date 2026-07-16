NC, BJP join hands to pass Kargil hill council budget

The budget session gained importance because 16 councillors, including nine from Congress, five from NC and two independents, had submitted a no-confidence motion against Akhoon in May. The motion followed his refusal to step down after two and a half years in office under a power-sharing agreement between NC and Congress after their alliance won the 2023 Hill Council polls.

Akhoon said the BJP had extended unconditional support to him and backed the budget. He argued that securing support from 20 councillors had effectively made the no-confidence motion irrelevant. He told this newspaper, “There is no threat to my seat. I will continue my five years term to work for the welfare of the people of Kargil.”

Akhoon also stressed the need for a constructive relationship with the Centre, saying political stability was vital after the creation of five new districts and the dissolution of the Leh Hill Council. Last month, Ladakh MP Haji Haneefa Jan, along with NC and Congress councillors, met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena seeking an early council meeting for the no-confidence vote.

Nine Cong councillors stay away from voting

The council meeting, convened by the Deputy Commissioner, saw 20 of the 30 councillors vote in favour of the budget. Those supporting it included all 12 NC councillors, six BJP councillors, one Congress councillor and one independent member. None voted against the budget, while nine Congress councillors and one independent stayed away.