Nearly 100 ISRO scientists quit; DoS tightens rules to stem exodus

With about 100 Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) personnel quitting the space agency in various centres across the country, the Department of Space has issued a memorandum tightening the rules governing the resignation and voluntary retirement of scientists and engineers who are working in critical missions of national importance, like the Gaganyaan.

In a memorandum issued on July 14, 2026, signed by SR Rajashekar, Joint Secretary (Personnel), Department of Space, states, “Of late, it is noticed that there has been spate of requests for voluntary retirement and resignation from Group ‘A’ Scientific/Technical personnel of ISRO including those associated with the prestigious Gaganyaan and other important missions/projects severely impacting the implementation of projects of national importance.”

The memorandum addressed to Directors of ISRO Centers and Heads of Units has asked them to address this issue and not to accept any requests for voluntary retirement or resignation from scientific and technical personnel of Group ‘A’ associated with the Gaganyaan or other important missions or projects till their realization.

“It has been decided that voluntary retirement and resignation requests from scientific and technical personnel associated with Gaganyaan and other important mission/projects may not be accepted as a matter of routine,” the memorandum said.

It further said that if requests for voluntary retirement and resignation are received from scientific, technical personnel, even of and below the rank of scientists/engineers-SG it may be sent to the DoS with clear recommendations of Centers/Heads of Units for final decision.

ISRO Chairman V Narayanan acknowledged the departures but sought to allay concerns over their impact on ongoing programmes.

"Yes, a lot of people go, but that's part of every organisation. The move isn't only to retain, but also to ensure that important projects don't suffer all of a sudden. If someone is still going, someone else will take responsibility. We're taking care of it," he was quoted as saying by the Times of India.