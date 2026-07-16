NGT takes suo motu on Tiruvallur ammonia leak, issues notices to authorities

NEW DELHI: The Principal Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic deaths of two workers and injuries to 23 others resulting from an ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing unit in Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu.

In response to this incident, the NGT has issued notices to several authorities, including the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in New Delhi, the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) in Chennai, the Regional Officer of the Integrated Regional Office of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) in Chennai, and the District Magistrate of Tiruvallur, Tamil Nadu.

The case was heard by a bench comprising Justice Prakash Shrivastava, Chairperson, and Expert Member Dr.Afroz Ahmad. The next hearing is scheduled for August 31, during which the respondents are directed to file their replies before the Southern Zonal Bench of the Tribunal in Chennai at least one week in advance.

On June 21, 2026, an ammonia gas leak occurred at a shrimp processing unit operated by M/s Peter & Paul Seafood Exports Pvt. Ltd., located in Kannagiper village near Periyapalayam, Tiruvallur district, Tamil Nadu. This incident led to the deaths of two migrant workers from Odisha and resulted in more than 60 individuals being hospitalized, including 23 admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

At the time of the incident, around 67 people were present at the site, primarily migrant women workers employed in the factory, who were residing in accommodations provided within the premises.