NSA Doval calls for stronger BIMSTEC security cooperation amid global uncertainty

NEW DELHI: National Security Adviser Ajit Doval on Thursday called for deeper collaboration among Bay of Bengal (BIMSTEC) countries to address evolving regional security challenges, as the fifth National Security Advisers’ meeting of the grouping concluded with an agreement on a series of measures to strengthen cooperation against terrorism, organised crime and emerging security threats.

Addressing the meeting Doval said the current global landscapemarked by geopolitical conflicts, rapid technological advances and supply chain disruptions required urgent collective action by member countries.

"We are witnessing conflicts and geopolitical uncertainties. We are also facing multi-domain security threats amplified by rapid technological advancements," Doval said, urging member states to work together through dialogue and decisive action for their mutual benefit.

They agreed on practical, result-oriented measures to enhance cooperation in combating terrorism and transnational organised crime, while strengthening security across cyber, maritime and energy domains.

They also discussed improving regional connectivity, disaster management and responses to new and emerging threats.

The meeting adopted guidelines for the maritime component of humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR), aimed at enabling faster and better-coordinated relief operations across the BIMSTEC region.

It also endorsed guiding principles for maritime law enforcement agencies during interactions at sea to improve predictability and promote safer maritime engagements among member states.

Highlighting BIMSTEC's strategic importance, Doval said the grouping of Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Thailand links nearly 1.7 billion people and has a combined GDP of around $5 trillion.

He said BIMSTEC remains central to India's "Neighbourhood First", "Act East" and 'MAHASAGAR' vision, and called for greater institutional cooperation as the regional bloc approaches its 30th anniversary next year.