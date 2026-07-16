Oldest NEET-UG candidate moves HC seeking 1% quota for senior citizens in medical admissions

NEW DELHI: Septuagenarian Ashok Bahara, the oldest candidate in the May 3 National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2026 exam and its June 21 re-exam, has now filed a court petition seeking one percent reservation for eligible senior citizens in medical colleges. The petitioner wants the Centre to effect a policy decision at the earliest on the matter.

The petition was filed in the Lucknow High Court on Monday (July 13). The first hearing is likely to be held this Friday (July 15) or next Monday (July 18).

The petition states that since the representations submitted by Bahar on May 5 and June 26 to the Centre with a similar request has not received any positive outcome, he has decided to take the legal route to achieve his objective. The action by the Centre is “arbitrary, unreasonable and violative of the principles of fair administration,” states the petition.

The Union government (through the Secretary in the Ministry of Education) has been listed as the respondent. The prayer by the petitioner urges the court to issue, “A writ, order or direction in the nature of Mandamus commanding the opposite parties to consider and take an appropriate policy decision on the representation submitted by the petitioner regarding providing the reservation/special quota for eligible senior citizens in admissions to MBBS and other medical courses through NEET, in accordance with law and within a stipulated period fixed by the Honourable Court in the interest of justice.”

Persons with Disabilities, Freedom fighters, ex-servicemen and sportspersons are offered reservations or special benefits but senior citizens do not have any such benefits, Bahar’s petition stated.